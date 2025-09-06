Marcos signs new laws on protected areas, trial courts, and local holidays

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has signed several measures into law covering environmental protection, judicial expansion, and the declaration of local holidays across the country.

Two of the new laws placed Mt. Sawtooth in Tarlac and the waters surrounding Panaon Island in Southern Leyte under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (Nipas).

Republic Act (RA) 12237 declares a portion of land in Mayantoc and San Jose, Tarlac, as the Mt. Sawtooth Protected Landscape, while RA 12238 establishes the Panaon Island Protected Seascape in Southern Leyte.

Both measures aim to safeguard biodiversity and ensure the long-term preservation of native plants and ecosystems.

They also provide for the creation of Protected Area Management Boards to be chaired by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources with participation from local government units and other agencies.

Marcos also approved measures creating new trial courts in Cebu, Isabela, and Davao Region. These include one Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Moalboal, Cebu (RA 12241); one RTC in Alicia, Isabela (RA 12242); two RTCs in Mati City, Davao Oriental (RA 12243); two Metropolitan Trial Courts (MTCs) in Tagum City, Davao del Norte (RA 12244); and two RTCs in Ilagan City and Tumauini, Isabela (RA 12245).

The Supreme Court, in coordination with the Department of Justice, will assign branch numbers and oversee the operationalization of these courts.

Funding for judges, court personnel, prosecutors, and public attorneys will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

Meanwhile, six localities nationwide will observe new special holidays under laws signed by the President.

RA 12248 declares June 15 as a special non-working holiday in General Santos City for its charter anniversary.

Special working holidays were also set on March 7 in Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte (RA 12246); August 30 in San Juan City for the Battle of Pinaglabanan (RA 12250); September 18 in Bansalan, Davao del Sur (RA 12247); June 24 in Balayan, Batangas for the “Parada ng Lechon” (RA 12249); and September 21 in San Mateo, Rizal for the town’s foundation anniversary (RA 12251).

The holiday measures take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)