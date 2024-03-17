Marcos signs “No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act”

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has signed a law prohibiting the implementation of the “No Permit, No Exam” policy.

Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11984, or the “No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act” on March 11, 2024.

The measure covers all public and private basic (K to 12) institutions, higher education institutions, and technical vocational institutions (TVIs).

“All public and private educational institutions covered by this Act are hereby mandated to accommodate and allow disadvantaged students unable to pay tuition and other fees to take the periodic and final examinations without requiring a permit,” the law stated.

“Provided, however, that in the case of K to 12 students, the mandate shall be for the entire school year,” it added.

It also mandates the municipal, city, and provincial social welfare and development officer, or the regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to issue the necessary certificate on the disadvantaged status of the student due to calamities, emergencies, force majeure, and other good or justifiable reasons in accordance with the rules and regulations (IRR) issued by the DSWD.

The agency will also define “disadvantaged students” and the criteria and requirements for the effectiveness of the issuance of necessary certifications by different entities involved to effectively carry out the law.

The Act shall be without prejudice to the right and power of the educational institutions to require the submission of a promissory note, withhold records and credentials of students, and such other legal and administrative remedies available to them for the collection of unpaid fees.

Administrative sanctions on those who violate the measure will be imposed by concerned government agencies. (TPM)