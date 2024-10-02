Marcos signs VAT on foreign digital services law

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law on Wednesday a measure imposing a value-added tax (VAT) on foreign digital services providers (DSPs).

A priority measure of the administration, Republic Act (RA) 12023 imposes a 12 percent VAT on foreign DSPs, such as Netflix, Disney, and HBO, to generate additional revenue for the government.

In his message, Marcos said the new law would level the playing field for local providers.

“If you are reaping the rewards of a fruitful digital economy here, it is only right that you contribute also to its growth. After all, whether you are a small tech startup or a global tech giant based halfway around the world, if you are making money here in the Philippines, you're a part of our community, and with that comes a shared responsibility,” Marcos said.

According to the President, about PHP105 billion in revenue is expected to be collected in the next five years due to RA 12023.

The amount is enough to build 42,000 classrooms, more than 6,000 rural health units, and 7,000 km of farm-to-market roads, the Chief Executive noted.

Additionally, 5 percent of the revenues generated by the law will be allocated to the local creative industry.

“This means our artists, filmmakers, musicians, the very people who fill our platforms with storage and the content, will directly benefit. It ensures that our creative talents are not just surviving in a competitive digital market, but will be allowed by fairness and progress,” Marcos said.

The President thanked the legislators for passing the measure even as he called on companies covered by the law to support and heed the rules of the Act. (PNA)