Marcos’ Singapore trip draws P96.5B in investment commitments

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s working visit to Singapore highlighted nearly P96.5 billion in proposed investments and expansion plans involving Japanese and Singaporean companies, including a major renewable energy expansion and a logistics hub upgrade in Clark, Pampanga.

The developments were discussed during Marcos’ participation in the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference and meetings with business executives from October 7 to 11, 2026.

The President also met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation in advancing shared priorities under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Among the major developments was Mitsubishi Corporation’s proposed US$700-million (about P44.5 billion) investment in Ayala Corporation, which would increase the Japanese company’s economic stake in the Philippine conglomerate.

Singapore-based Vena Energy, meanwhile, plans to invest an additional P52 billion over the next two years to develop 1.29 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the Philippines.

The company already has 887 megawatts of operational capacity and about 1.26 gigawatts under construction.

Marcos said Vena Energy’s planned expansion supports the government’s targets of increasing renewable energy’s share in power generation to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

“I am confident that the interest shown by investors in these engagements will bring more high-value investments, partnerships, technology and jobs to the Philippines, particularly in sectors that will support our long-term growth and transformation,” he said.

Logistics

Marcos also met with FedEx executives, who discussed the expansion of the company’s Clark Gateway Hub. The expanded facility, expected to open by the end of 2028, will increase capacity for international air freight and specialized cargo.

The project is expected to strengthen the Philippines’ role in regional supply chains and help micro, small and medium enterprises reach global markets.

The President stressed, however, that attracting investments must go hand in hand with preparing the country’s energy supply, infrastructure, technology and workforce for emerging industries.

As part of this effort, Marcos visited the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute to learn about the city-state’s work in nuclear research, technology and safety. The visit reflected the government’s continuing assessment of potential options for long-term energy security, including the technical expertise and safety standards needed to evaluate future energy sources.

Marcos described Singapore as a key economic partner and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Singaporean officials and the private sector. /TPM