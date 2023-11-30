Marcos skips COP28 amid hostage crisis involving Pinoy sailors

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has canceled his attendance to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai due to “important developments” in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers.

“In light of important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, I have made the decision not to attend COP28 in Dubai tomorrow,” Marcos said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).