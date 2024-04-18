Marcos suspends ban vs e-vehicles in Metro Manila

THE implementation of the regulation issued by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) that bans the use of electronic vehicles from passing through major thoroughfares in the metropolis has been temporarily suspended.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the temporary suspension on Thursday, April 18, 2024, stressing that there is a need to provide one more month for the MMDA to re-examine its Regulation 24-022 series of 2024.

Marcos said the issuance of traffic violation ticket, the imposition of fine and the impoundment of e-vehicles are also suspended.

“Ngayong araw na ito, iniutos ko sa MMDA at sa lahat ng lokal na pamahalaan sa Metro Manila na bigyan ng palugit ang mga e-bikes, e-trikes at iba pang apektadong sasakyan na dumadaan sa ilang tukoy na daan sa Metro Manila,” he said.

(Today, I ordered the MMDA and all local governments in Metro Manila to grant a grace period to e-bikes, e-trikes and other affected vehicles plying certain roads in Metro Manila.)

“Kung paparahin man sila, ito ay upang maayos na maituro ang mga kalsadang maari nilang gamitin, pati na ang pagpapaalala ng mga bagong patakaran na ipinatutupad upang paigtingin ang kaligtasan at kaayusan sa mga lansangan,” he added.

(If the e-vehicle drivers will be apprehended, it will be to properly teach them the roads they can use, as well as to remind them of the new rules that are being implemented to increase safety and order on the streets.)

Under the MMDA regulation, e-vehicles such as e-bikes and e-trikes are prohibited from traversing national and circumferential roads in Metro Manila along with tricycles, pedicabs, pushcarts, and the so-called kuliglig to promote road safety.

Violators will be fined P2,500, said the MMDA.

In a video message, Marcos said that he understands the sentiments of the drivers and motorists affected by the implementation of MMDA’s regulation, adding that the P2,500 fine is too hefty.

“Dahil nakita ko naman na ‘yung pag enforce na napaka-strikto dun sa mga electric vehicles sa national road ay napapanood ko sila sa news, nakakaawa naman talaga at dapat bigyan naman natin sila ng pagkakataon para alam nila kung ano ba ‘yung bagong rules, papaano sila mag adjust,” Marcos said.

(Because I have seen that the enforcement of electric vehicles on the national road is very strict, I have seen them on the news, it is really pitiful and we should give them a chance to know what the new rules are, how will they adjust?)

“At saka P2,500 ang laking multa niyan, napakabigat niyan para sa kanila, so, bigyan natin sila ng isang buwan para alam nila kung ano ba ‘yung dapat nilang gawin,” he added.

(And P2,500 fine is very heavy for them, so let's give them a month so they know what they should do.)

Marcos also stressed the need to provide MMDA and the LGUs enough time to gather information on implementing the regulation. (LMY)