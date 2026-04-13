Marcos suspends excise tax on LPG, kerosene

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the removal of excise tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as well as kerosene to cushion the impact of the looming energy crisis due to the conflict in the Middle East.

In a press conference, Marcos said the removal of excise tax on LPG and kerosene aims to help Filipino families with their daily needs.

“Tinanggal ko na ang excise tax sa LPG at kerosene, katumbas nito ay P3.36 bawas kada kilo ng LPG o halos P37 sa isang tangke ang mababawas na presyo,” he said.

(I have already removed the excise tax on LPG and kerosene. This is equivalent to a P3.36 reduction per kilogram of LPG, or about P37 off the price of a single tank.)

“P5.60 kada litro ng kerosene, ibig sabihin mas mababa ang gastos sa pagluluto at sa araw-araw na pangangailangan ng pamilya,” he added.

(P5.60 per liter of kerosene, meaning lower expenses for cooking and the family’s daily needs.)

Marcos has signed into law Republic Act 12316, granting the executive branch the authority to temporarily suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products in response to surging global oil prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

Republic Act 12316 empowers the President, upon the recommendation of the Development Budget Coordination Committee and in coordination with the Energy Secretary, to suspend or reduce excise taxes once the average price of Dubai crude oil reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel for a continuous period of one month.

As of March 9, the price of Dubai crude had already breached $100 per barrel, raising fears of higher fuel costs in the Philippines and other oil-importing countries.

The law sets clear limits on the exercise of this authority noting that any suspension or reduction may last for a maximum of three months at a time, and no more than one year in total.

Taxes will automatically revert to their original rates either one week after the average monthly price of Dubai crude falls below the $80 threshold, as certified by the Department of Energy, or after the three-month period expires, whichever comes first.

The measure is expected to give the government greater flexibility in responding to volatile oil markets, while attempting to balance fiscal stability with consumer protection.

Marcos also assured that the public has nothing to worry as the country has sufficient supply of basic food commodities such as rice, corn, vegetables, sugar, fish, poultry products and eggs.

He assured that there will be no change in the prices of these basic food commodities until the end of April.

“Inutusan ko na ang Department of Agriculture at saka ‘yung tariff commission na pababaain ang taripa sa mga inaangkat na pagkain upang makatulong sa pagbaba ng presyo para sa consumers,” said Marcos.

(I have already instructed the Department of Agriculture and the Tariff Commission to lower tariffs on imported food in order to help bring down prices for consumers.)

“Malinaw ang directive hindi ito pwede gawing basta-basta, bawat hakbang malinaw ang proteksyon sa ating local na produksyon, poprotektahan natin ang mga consumers, magsasaka at industriya, yan ang ating hinahanap na balance, dahil everything as you know the economy is a complicated system,” he added.

(Malinaw ang directive hindi ito pwede gawing basta-basta, bawat hakbang malinaw ang proteksyon sa ating local na produksyon, poprotektahan natin ang mga consumers, magsasaka at industriya, yan ang ating hinahanap na balance, dahil everything as you know the economy is a complicated system.)

Marcos said there will be another Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 to discuss strategies to keep prices down and to normalize the supply of oil and food products.

Marcos has signed Executive Order 110 declaring a state of national energy emergency and creating the Uplift committee amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which resulted “imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability of the country's energy supply.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)