Marcos suspends looming transport fare hike; assures aid to drivers

Under the adjustment, the base fare for traditional jeepneys was raised by P1, bringing it to P14 for the first four kilometers, while modern jeepneys will charge P17 after a P2 increase.

The fare hike was granted on a provisional basis, pending further review by regulators.

The increase comes as transport authorities respond to the continued rise in fuel prices, which has significantly affected the operating costs of public utility vehicle drivers and operators.

“Inutos ko sa DOTr... i-postpone lang muna natin ’yan dahil nasa gitna tayo ng sitwasyon na ito na kailangan ipagpatuloy ang ating pag-alalay sa mga commuter, sa ating mga manggagawa, mga estudyante, at lahat ng gumagamit ng ating transport system,” Marcos said.

(I have instructed the DOTr to postpone it for now, as we are in the middle of a situation where we need to continue supporting our commuters, workers, students, and everyone who uses our transport system.)

Relief

Marcos assured public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators of immediate government assistance to help cushion the impact of rising fuel and operating costs.

“Huwag po mag-alala ang ating mga transport workers dahil mamadaliin po namin, dadagdagan po namin ang suporta sa inyo para naman ay hindi kayo masyadong mahirapan,” he said.

(Our transport workers should not worry, as we will expedite and increase the support for you so that you won’t have to struggle too much.)

As part of the government’s relief measures, the President announced the rollout of "Libreng Sakay" or free rides nationwide.

He added that fare discounts will also be implemented in major rail systems, including the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT).

Discounts will also be applied on toll roads to reduce travel expenses for motorists.

Despite global uncertainties, Marcos said the government is working to minimize the impact on Filipinos’ daily lives.

“Kahit na may malaking gulo na nangyayari, ang aming hangarin ay basta’t kaunti lang ang mararamdaman—kung kaya naming gawin, sana walang mararamdaman ang ating taumbayan sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na trabaho, sa estudyante na araw-araw pumapasok,” he said.

(Even though there is a major disruption happening, our goal is to ensure that only minimal impact is felt—if possible, we hope that our people experience no disruption in their daily work, or for students who attend school every day.)

He also reassured the public of the government’s continued support.

“Alalahanin ninyo na ang inyong Pamahalaan ang laging nandito, laging nag-iisip ng panibagong paraan upang matiyak na ang inyong pamumuhay ay normal, maayos at ligtas,” Marcos said.

(Remember that your Government is always here, constantly finding new ways to ensure that your lives remain normal, orderly, and safe.) (JGS/SunStar Philippines)