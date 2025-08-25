Marcos tags corruption as ‘new enemy of freedom’; vows crackdown

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday turned the National Heroes’ Day commemoration into a rallying call against corruption, declaring that anomalies and abuse of power are the modern-day threats that “steal the health, dreams, and future of the next generations of Filipinos.”

“Hindi lamang salapi ang kanilang ninanakaw, kundi pati ang kalusugan, pangarap, at kinabukasan ng mga susunod na henerasyon na Pilipino (They do not only steal money, but also the health, dreams, and future of the next generations of Filipinos),” Marcos said in his speech at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The President said honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes requires confronting challenges with the same courage they once showed.

He warned that letting corruption persist is a betrayal not only of past generations who fought for independence, but also of today’s youth whose future is at stake.

“Pananagutin namin ang lahat ng sangkot sa anomalya at katiwalian. Ilalabas natin ang buo at pawang katotohanan. At titiyakin nating hindi na mauulit ang kawalan ng respeto at malasakit sa taumbayan (We will hold accountable all those involved in anomalies and corruption. We will reveal the whole and genuine truth. And we will ensure that disrespect and disregard for our people will never happen again),” Marcos said.

He urged Filipinos not to tolerate “maliliit na panlilinlang (small deceits),” warning that unchecked lies and abuses erode society bit by bit until the damage becomes irreversible.

The remarks came on the heels of his public tirades against questionable flood-control projects in the provinces of Bulacan and Benguet -- along Kennon Road, where he said some newly built structures worsened flooding instead of easing it, while others turned out to be “ghost” projects.

Marcos repeatedly warned contractors and officials that there would be accountability.

The President’s campaign was formalized with the launch of the Sumbong sa Pangulo website on Aug. 11, a citizen-reporting platform aimed at flagging corruption-tainted infrastructure.

Since then, he has conducted inspections of multi-million peso projects across Luzon.

Still, Marcos reminded Filipinos that the fight against corruption is not his battle alone.

He called on citizens to emulate the spirit of heroes like Teresa Magbanua — the “Visayan Joan of Arc” who left a comfortable life as a teacher to fight in the revolution — and ordinary workers whose everyday sacrifices keep the nation moving.

“Bilang Pilipino, may pananagutan tayo sa ating bansa na maging mas mapanuri sa mga mali, na isiwalat ang panloloko, at panindigan ang alam nating tama, kahit hindi ito madali (As Filipinos, we have a duty to be more discerning of wrongdoing, to expose deception, and to stand for what we know is right, even if it is difficult),” he said. (PNA)