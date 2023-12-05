Marcos tests positive for Covid-19

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos was advised by his doctors to observe the mandatory five-day isolation period.

“The President remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference. Updates on his health will be provided as available,” it said.

Marcos urged Filipinos to take precautionary measures, including getting Covid-19 vaccination and the wearing of face masks to prevent contracting the virus especially during the holiday season.

From November 28 to December 4, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded a total of 1,340 new Covid-19 cases, the highest weekly infection over the past 19 weeks.

As of December 4, there were a total of 3,311 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country is at 66,766. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)