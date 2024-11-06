Marcos thanks Asean, private sector for help following 'Kristine' onslaught

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed gratitude to the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as well as the private sector for the help they provided for the victims of the recent calamities that struck the country, which left hundreds of families homeless.

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei Darussalam sent their air assets into the country in support of the relief operations following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, which caused massive flooding that submerged various communities, particularly in Bicol and Calabarzon regions.

“Nais kong muling pasalamatan ang ating mga kasamahan sa Asean na nagpadala po ng tulong. Kagaya ng ibang lugar, tinamaan din sila ng bagyo ngunit binigyan pa rin tayo ng tulong,” Marcos said during the distribution of relief assistance in Camarines Sur.

(I would like to once again thank our Asean colleagues who sent assistance. Like other places, they were also affected by the storm, but they still provided help to us.)

“Sa lahat ng naglalaan ng kanilang panahon, kakayanan, at puso sa pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan—tanggapin po ninyo ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat…Gayundin—hindi lang po ang mga kawani, hindi lamang po ang ating mga kasama sa pamahalaan. Gayundin, sa pribadong sektor na walang sawang nakiisa sa pagtiyak ng karapatan at kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino—salamat sa inyong tulong. Salamat sa inyong suporta,” he added.

(To everyone who is dedicating their time, abilities, and hearts to helping our fellow Filipinos—please accept my heartfelt gratitude. Likewise, it is not only the government employees, not just our colleagues in the government. I also extend my thanks to the private sector, who have tirelessly joined in ensuring the rights and welfare of every Filipino—thank you for your help. Thank you for your support.)

Marcos visited the provinces of Camarines Sur and Albay, which were among the hardest hit by Kristine.

He allocated P50 million each for calamity victims in the said provinces.

Marcos also earlier provided financial assistance to cities and municipalities affected by Kristine in Batangas.

“Umaasa ako na sa tulong at suportang iniaabot namin sa inyo ngayon, kayo ay magkakaroon ng sapat na kakayahan upang makabangon muli… Talaga pong nagpupursige tayo na maibalik sa normal ang kondisyon, sa lalong madaling panahon, ang mga nasirang tahanan, imprastraktura, at kabuhayan nitong bagyo,” said Marcos.

(I hope that with the help and support we are extending to you now, you will have the necessary capacity to recover once again. We are truly making every effort to restore the damaged homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods from this storm to normal as soon as possible.)

In Albay, Marcos extended assistance to 1,000 beneficiaries in the municipalities of Libon; 900 in Oas; 400 in Guinobatan; and 300 each in Camalig and Polangui; 200 each in Pio Duran and Malinao; and 150 each in Daraga and Tiwi.

Receiving financial aid were also 100 beneficiaries each in Rapu-Rapu, Malilipot, Jovellar; and 80 each in Sto. Domingo and Bacacay; 60 in Manito; 450 in the city of Tabaco; 350 in Legazpi; and 80 in Ligao.

The Department of Agriculture also allocated P247,442.25 in crop insurance payments to 10 farmers affected by Super Typhoon Julian in Camarines Sur.

Marcos reiterated to residents of the said provinces his administration’s commitment to strengthen the government’s preparedness for calamities.

He raised the need for the adoption of new designs for roads and bridges to address the challenges brough about by climate change.

“Alam nating palakas nang palakas ang mga bagyo at palaki nang palaki ang pinsalang iniiwan nito. Kaya naman, ipinapatupad na natin ang mga makabagong disenyo para sa ating mga kalsada, para sa ating mga tulay,” said Marcos.

(We know that the storms are getting stronger and the damage they leave behind is becoming greater. That is why we are already implementing modern designs for our roads and our bridges.)

“Sa DPWH, DOTr (Department of Transportation), DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), at iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan, tiyakin ninyong de-kalidad, ligtas, at matibay ang mga materyales na gagamitin sa pagpapatayo ng mga imprastraktura natin. Sa gayon, magtatagal at maaasahan ito anuman ang panahon,” he added.

(To the DPWH, DOTr, DTI, and other government agencies, ensure that the materials used in the construction of our infrastructures are of high quality, safe, and durable. In this way, they will last and remain reliable, regardless of the weather.)

The President reaffirmed his commitment to expanding and enhancing all measures to prepare for future calamities, urging the cooperation of everyone to ensure that no one is left behind. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)