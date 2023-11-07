Marcos to AFP, DND: Review strategies, maximize forces

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday, November 6, 2023, to conduct strategic review and maximize the deployment of their forces to ensure that strategies remain responsive to the current and future geopolitical challenges.

In his speech during the 67th Founding Anniversary of the Naval Special Operations Command (Navsocom) in Sangley Point, Cavite, Marcos said the country must bolster its external defenses while also ensuring internal security.

He urged the Navy to partner with forces from like-minded states to strengthen its capabilities toward upholding shared commitment to freedom of navigation, peace and stability, and the rule of law.

“Let us also continue harnessing the skills of our specialized units in preparing for all contingencies. The Navsocom, with its expertise in Sea, Air, and Land, or SEAL, operations, must be utilized to support naval defense and enhance maritime security,” he said.

Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthen the Navsocom’s capabilities through the acquisitions under the Revised AFP Modernization Program.

He said he will also continue to support the unit in implementing programs that enhance knowledge and skills of personnel as well as ensure the welfare and the well-being of their families.

The chief executive commended the Navsocom for its performance, particularly through the conduct of extensive counter-terrorism training and operations against terrorist groups and other lawless elements, including rescue missions.

He said these have greatly supported the AFP’s internal security efforts, especially in southern Philippines.

As an elite unit of the Philippine Navy, the Navsocom also helps in the country fight against smuggling and other illegal activities in the sea.

“More impressive still, through it all, you have embodied grit, fortitude, and courage in ensuring peace, order, and progress in the country. For your commitment to serve and to safeguard the Filipino people, I express my deep and heartfelt gratitude,” he said.

Last week, AFP chief-of-staff General Romeo Brawner hinted about the formation of a destabilization plot against Marcos but in his defense, the latter he was just misunderstood by the media.

Brawner made the statement when he presided over the joint change of command and chief of office ceremony of the Western Mindanao Comman (Westmincom) and Inspector General (IG) of the AFP at Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga City on Friday, November 3.

The National Security Council (NSC) said it has not monitored any threats or destabilization plots against the administration.

“Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges/debates among some retired or former military officers and even some criticism against certain policies of the current administration, but they are within the bounds of our democratic space. Although often abused, they are part of the freedom of expression where most are academic discussions or politically motivated,” said NSC chairman and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said.

“The PBBM administration's trust rating remains high which means that the people are satisfied with the performance of the government in delivering services to the people and addressing all concerns and issues to include protecting our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)