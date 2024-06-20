Marcos to agencies: Don’t waste what we’ve started

During the event Thursday, Marcos distributed cash aid and sacks of rice to almost 12,000 farmers and fishermen in the Caraga region, which was badly affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

Marcos also noted that the major infrastructure projects that aim to improve the lives and ensure the welfare of residents in Surigao del Sur are halfway to completion.

Among the projects were the Cabadbaran-Putting Bato-Lanuza Road, which is already at 44.7 percent finished; the East-West Lateral Road at 61.09 percent; and the rehabilitation of the Tandag Airport.

The Cabadbaran-Putting Bato-Lanuza Road is a priority project of the Marcos administration involving road widening and upgrading to reduce travel time between Agusan del Norte and Surigao del Sur from three hours to one hour and 15 minutes.

The East-West Lateral Road connecting Agusan del Sur to Bukidnon via Agusan-Malaybalay Road, on the other hand, includes road opening and upgrading, construction of two concrete bridges, and drainage and slope protection structure with road safety devices.

It is also expected to facilitate inter-regional linkages of Caraga and Northern Mindanao, and reduce cost of transporting agricultural products to trading centers.

Meanwhile, the improvement of the Tandag Airport is undertaken to ensure a more convenient travel experience for residents in the region.

“Hangarin namin na maging maunlad at produktibo ang mga mamamayan ng Surigao del Sur at ang Rehiyon ng Caraga,” said Marcos.

(We want the people of Surigao del Sur and the Caraga Region to be prosperous and productive.)

“Iyan ang dahilan kung bakit po ako nandito, kasama ang mga iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan: Gusto kong masiguro [ang] maayos na pagtanggap ninyo [ng] aming hatid na ayuda at malaman mismo ang kalagayan [ninyo],” he added.

(That is the reason why I am here, along with the various government agencies: I want to ensure [the] proper reception [of] our aid and to know firsthand [your] situation.)

Marcos also vowed to support efforts to level up the quality of education and make healthcare more accessible in the region, which is composed of five provinces -- Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

He said the government has allocated P1.7 billion for the construction of new classrooms and around P453 million for the repair of old classrooms in the region.

He said it is part of the administration’s aspiration to construct 544 new classrooms in Caraga and repair around 704 old classrooms across the region.

Marcos said the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) has also disbursed around P1.6 billion for various programs of the commission with a total of 176,634 scholar beneficiaries of the region.

There are around 284 beneficiaries enrolled under the Ched Scholarship Program for Coconut farmers and their families (CoScho), extending educational opportunities to qualified and deserving coconut farmers and their families registered under the National Coconut Farmers Registry System.

The Marcos administration has also disbursed a total of P846.70 million for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, which covers 104 health facilities through the procurement of medical equipment, strengthening primary care, and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the region. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)