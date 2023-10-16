Marcos to attend Asean summit in Saudi Arabia

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will fly to Saudi Arabia on October 19 to attend the 2023 Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (Asean-GCC).

Marcos will be in Saudi Arabia until October 20.

The event, which is primarily about the endorsement of the framework of cooperation between the Asean and the GCC, will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.

“Now, it’s very important because the GCC is composed of highly-developed Arab economies, and at the same time, they are petrochemical, and as well as hub and logistics economies,” DFA Assistant Secretary for the Office of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Affairs Daniel Espiritu said in a press conference in Malacañang on Monday, October 16, 2023.

“They can help Asean in addressing energy and food security -- energy security because they’re petrochemical powerhouses -- but also food security because some of the countries there, especially Qatar, are among the largest producers of fertilizers and they can fill up the slack or deficit on the Asean side,” he added.

Espiritu said a bilateral meeting between Marcos and officials of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as well as with the Ministry of Investments of Saudi Arabia along with some Arab businessmen is being arranged.

He said part of the discussion could be the presentation of the Maharlika Fund, a sovereign wealth fund that will be used to invest in a wide range of assets, including foreign currencies, fixed-income instruments, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, commercial real estate, and infrastructure projects which is expected to generate income to augment the government projects.

Also among Marcos’ agenda is the settlement of the unpaid salaries of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who were employed by Saudi Oger, MMG, and the Bin Laden Group, which declared bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016.

“I can’t give the details yet because these things are still under discussion. But it will be part of the bilateral meeting between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines,” he said.

In November 2022, the Saudi Arabia government vowed to allocate two billion riyals to compensate the 10,000 OFWs.

Espiritu said the death of Marjorette Garcia, also an OFW, is also expected to be discussed during the meeting of the officials.

Marcos will also open up about Saudi Arabia’s assistance to the development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), as well as the regional and international issues including the current development in the Middle East.

“But, we have to remember that these countries are not exactly directly involved in the conflict. Focus will be given more on the endorsement or denoting of the framework of cooperation between Asean and GCC for the years 2024 to 2028 as well as on the joint statement of the summit,” Espiritu said.

He also expressed optimism that higher oil prices can be mitigated in the member countries of the Asean, including the Philippines, if the GCC will come up with an agreement. (SunStar Philippines)