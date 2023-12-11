Marcos to attend Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will attend the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan from December 16 to 18, 2023.

In a press conference, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu said Marcos will leave Manila on December 15, Friday, for the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in observance of the 50th anniversary of Japan-Asean relations.

He said the discussion will cover not only political security matters such as defense and transnational crime and mutual legal assistance but also mutual economic activities, seen to help in community-building in the Asean and also socio-cultural and people-to-people activities.

He said situations in the South and East China Sea, as well as in Myanmar and North Korea are also expected to be tackled during the summit.

''This is very important because Japan is one of the first dialogue partners of Asean and it's one of the most dynamic,” Espiritu said.

Espiritu said Marcos is also expected to meet again with Japanese businessmen for an update on the progress of investment pledges in the Philippines.

He said they are also arranging a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Espiritu said the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan which aims to maintain peace and stability in the region is not on the agenda.

The RAA is similar to the Visiting Forces Agreement between the United States and the Philippines which allows US forces to visit the country temporarily for military exercises and provide humanitarian and disaster-response assistance.

Marcos and Fumio began the negotiations for the proposed RAA in November during the Japanese leader's visit to the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)