Marcos to BCDA: Ensure timely completion of airport access road

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to ensure the timely completion of the Airport to New Clark City Access Road (ANAR) in Mabalacat City.

The project is expected to boost tourism and investments in Pampanga.

Together with national and local government officials, Marcos inspected the ANAR at the Sacobia Bridge located within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone (CFEZ), Pampanga.

ANAR, which connects Clark International Airport to New Clark City, reducing the travel time from one hour down to 20 minutes, is a vital component in the government's strategy to elevate Clark's status on the global investment map.

The 19.81-kilometer highway will remain toll free, according to Marcos.

“This road is much more than just an access road. It is part of our plan to propel Clark as an alternate growth area. It is a red carpet rolled out to those who will partake in all the best things that Clark can offer. It shows the path forward, of Building Better More so we will never lose our competitive advantage because unlocking the full potential of Clark is a continuing task,” Marcos said.

“Project such as this all convey one message to prospective investors. It conveys the message that we are committed to building world class infrastructure that can host businesses in a high-growth area. That the government is ready to provide adequate infrastructure and facilities to ensure the growth of their future investment,” he added.

As of February 14, the ANAR is 95.21 percent accomplished, with the remaining carriageway, or six-lane runway already fully completed while all remaining works are expected to be completed by June 24.

Marcos highlighted a rail link to Metro Manila from Clark as among the key initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic activities in the region, as he noted the city’s potential to host various economic activities, including innovation labs, creative workshops, manufacturing concerns, leisure complexes, and cyber corridor, among others.

“In short, the Clark metropolis has what it takes to be a mecca for tourists, a magnet of investments, and a market of goods and services. We must leverage these attributes into higher visitor traffic, attracting more investments that generate better jobs and spur economic activity,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)