Marcos to certify as urgent fuel excise tax cut bill – Palace

NEW YORK CITY – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to certify a proposed measure granting him emergency powers to cut fuel excise taxes, Malacañang said Monday (New York time).

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos considers the measure's passage timely, especially amid prevailing fuel price concerns.

“Yes, of course. ‘Yan po ‘yung nakikita po ng Pangulo. At lalo po at napapanahon ito sa ngayon (That is what the President sees, and it is especially timely now),” Castro said when asked if Marcos sees the need to certify the bill as urgent.

Castro said the Department of Finance (DOF), the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES), and the Office of the President are now coordinating to help expedite the passage of the proposed excise tax cut.

She added that once Congress issues a committee report, the President may issue a certification of urgency to speed up the bill’s passage.

“Nagtutulungan po ang opisina po ng DOF, OES, at ng Office of the President para po mabigyan agad ng oras ang pagsasagawa ng batas patungkol po dito (The offices of the DOF, OES, and the Office of the President are working together to give the bill immediate attention),” Castro said.

“Kapag po natapos na po at nagkaroon na po ng committee report, ay magkakaroon po ng certification of urgency na siyang ang Pangulo po mismo ang magbibigay (Once the committee report is completed, a certification of urgency will be issued, which the President himself will provide),” she added.

The bill aims to reduce the excise rates imposed on petroleum products to ease the impact of rising fuel prices.

The proposal is seen as among the contingency measures aimed at addressing the rising fuel prices amid escalating crisis in the Middle East.

Marcos assured the public that the planned excise tax cut is just temporary. (PNA)