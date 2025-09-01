Marcos to create independent body to probe flood control anomalies

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Monday, September 1, 2025, that he will issue an executive order for the creation of an independent body that will look into flood control anomalies.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said the independent commission will continue the investigation into the projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which are riddled with corruption allegations.

The body is also instructed to recommend legal actions to be taken against individuals and entities involved in corruption not only in flood control but in all DPWH projects.

“The independent commission will be the investigative arm, so that they will continue to investigate whatever information is received,” said Marcos.

“It will be sent to them. They will investigate it, and they will make recommendations as to how to proceed, whether kasuhan itong mga ito or i-Ombudsman, o dalhin sa DOJ (Department of Justice), whatever it is. But they will recommend to the executive what to do with certain parties who have been found to be part of all of this corruption that has been going on, not only in flood control. All of the workings within DPWH,” he added.

Marcos said more and more irregularities are being uncovered in the course of the investigation, hence the need for intensified efforts to clean up the DPWH.

“Unfortunately, the more we look, the more we find. Kahit sa 2026 budget, marami pa ring siningit. So, talagang – it really needs to be cleaned out properly,” the President said.

(Unfortunately, the more we look, the more we find. Even in the 2026 budget, there are still many insertions. So, it really needs to be cleaned out properly.)

While the structure of the commission is still under discussion, the President said the body must include forensic investigators, lawyers, justices, and prosecutors.

Marcos did not name who will lead the commission, saying that the structure is still being finalized.

The Office of the Ombudsman also formed a special panel of prosecutors for the conduct of a motu proprio investigation into the anomalous flood control projects.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, newly appointed Secretary Vince Dizon said his first order, in a bid to weed out the DPWH of scalawags, would be for all officials to submit their courtesy resignation, from the top ranks down to the district level.

“Ang unang-una ko pong order na ilalabas ay ang pag-order ng courtesy resignations top to bottom: usec, asec, division head, regional director, hanggang district engineer ng buong bansa,” Dizon said.

(My very first order to be issued will be to call for courtesy resignations from top to bottom: undersecretary, assistant secretary, division head, regional director, down to district engineers across the country.)

“Iyan po ang unang-unang direktiba ng ating Pangulo. Nag-usap po kami nang matagal kaninang umaga at ang sabi niya ‘linisin’ ang DPWH at ito po ang simula,” he added.

(That is the very first directive of our President. We spoke at length this morning, and he said to ‘clean up’ the DPWH, and this is the start.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)