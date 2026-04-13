Marcos to critics: Come exercise with me

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. challenged those claiming that he is severely sick to come and exercise with him.

“I challenge anyone who are saying that I am sick that they come and exercise with me. We will see who is stronger. Come to the gym with me tignan natin kung sino ang mas malakas magbuhat ng weights,” Marcos said in a press conference on Monday, April 13, 2026.

“Kaya mula ngayon, ‘yung mga taong yan na nagsabi sainyo na may sakit ako na baldado na ako ngayon alam ninyo puro sinungaling mga yan kaya’t sa lahat ng sasabihin ng mga yan kasinungalingan kaya’t wag n’yo nang paniwalaan,” he added.

(So from now on, those people who told you that I am sick and already disabled—now you know they are all liars. So everything they say is false, so don’t believe them anymore.)

Marcos also did jumping jacks upon entering the hall.

He maintained that he is in very good health and that his diverticulitis has been completely fixed.

The President said he only has maintenance medicine for gout and high blood pressure. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)