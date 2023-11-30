Marcos to Filipinos: Emulate Bonifacio’s heroism

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Filipino people to emulate the heroism of Andres Bonifacio, as he honored on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the unsung modern-day heroes.

In his speech on the 160th Bonifacio Day delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Marcos said that Bonifacio is like an ordinary Filipino who dedicated his life fighting for his countrymen and the Philippines.

“Inaanyayahan ko rin ang bawat isa na tularan ang kaniyang kabayanihan at pagmamahal sa bayan, at ipakita ang mga ito sa ating pang-araw-araw na gawain,” Marcos said.

(I also invite everyone to emulate his heroism and love for the country, and show them in our daily activities.)

“Sa diwa ng bayaning si Gat Andres Bonifacio, tayo’y tinatawag hindi lamang na ialay ang ating buhay para sa Inang Bayan, kundi pati na ang pagbuhos ng ating kahusayan, galing, tapang, at oras, upang ang bawat hakbang natin ay maging ilaw ng pag-asa at inspirasyon para sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

(In the spirit of the hero Gat Andres Bonifacio, we are called not only to sacrifice our lives for the Motherland, but also to pour out our skills, talent, courage, and time, so that every step we take becomes the light of hope and inspiration for our countrymen.)

Marcos said he can already see Bonifacio’s heroism in the dedication and the love for the country of the Filipino workers, medical workers, teachers, police and military officers, and the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs0 who are bringing Filipino pride around the world.

“Gaya nila, maaari nating ipagpatuloy ang nasimulan ni Gat Andres Bonifacio, at tiyaking maipamamana natin sa mga kabataan ang tunay at wagas na pagmamahal sa bayan tulad ng kaniyang ipinamalas,” he said.

(Like them, we can continue what Gat Andres Bonifacio started, and make sure that we can pass down to the youth the true and pure love for the country demonstrated by him.)

“Ang bawat isa sa atin ay may mahalagang tungkulin sa pagsulong ng Pilipinas. Lahat ay dapat makilahok sa mga gawaing magpapayaman ng ating kultura, magpapaunlad ng ekonomiya, at lipunan lalo na ngayong sinisikap nating maitaguyod ang isang Bagong Pilpinas,” he added.

(Each of us has an important role in the advancement of the Philippines. Everyone should participate in activities that will enrich our culture, develop the economy, and society especially now that we are trying to establish a New Philippines.)

He also urged the public to treasure the freedom that Bonifacio has fought for the Filipino people and the Philippines. (PR/LMY)