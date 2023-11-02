Marcos to Filipinos: Remember lessons left by departed loved ones

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Filipinos on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to remember the lessons imparted to them by their dearly departed loved ones as the country observes All Souls’ Day.

“On this solemn All Souls’ Day, we remember our departed loved ones with gratitude. What lessons did they impart that still guide you today?” Marcos said in a social media post.

Earlier, Marcos encouraged the public to reflect on their lives’ purpose and to remember the courage that the saints and their dearly departed have shown for the people to be empowered in facing difficult times.

Marcos has declared November 1 and 2, All Saints’ and All Souls’ days, respectively, as special non-working holidays.

“This time comes as a refreshing gift, for we can also enjoy reuniting with our loved ones while receiving much needed nourishment for our spiritual lives,” he said.

On Wednesday, November 1, Marcos together with his family visited the tomb of his father, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

During his father’s 106th birthday anniversary in September, Marcos said his father’s plight for peace and order in the country, the development that he inspired the citizens to build, and the dreams that he left in the hearts of many remains to be his guiding light in leading the country.

He also remembered his father’s passion for public service to uplift the lives of Filipinos and to instill in every Filipino the sense of ownership and accountability in building a great nation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)