Marcos to fly to UAE next week

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is set to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Thursday, January 8, 2026.

In a press conference, Castro said Marcos was invited by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, slated from January 11 to 15, where leaders from government, business, and society will discuss steps to advance global sustainability.

Marcos will leave the country on January 12.

Castro said Marcos will take part in discussions related to energy, water, financial matters, food, and the environment, along with other heads of state.

The President is also scheduled to attend the signing of two important agreements between the Philippines and the UAE, namely the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and the Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation.

Cepa is the Philippines’ first free trade agreement with a country from the Middle East and aims to expand market access in the region.

Castro said Malacañang sees the Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation as serving as a solid foundation for cooperation with the UAE to develop the Philippines’ defense technologies.

“Buo ang paniniwala ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. na magiging makabuluhan at kapaki-pakinabang para sa sambayanang Pilipino ang kanyang papalapit na pagbisita sa Abu Dhabi,” Castro said.

(President Marcos Jr. firmly believes that his upcoming visit to Abu Dhabi will be meaningful and beneficial for the Filipino people.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)