Marcos to government agencies: Maximize use of energy

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government agencies to maximize the use of energy amid the implementation of the Government Energy management Program (GEMP).

Through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Marcos issued Administrative Order 15, directing government agencies to accelerate the implementation of the GEMP, a program aimed to reduce the government’s monthly consumption of electricity and petroleum products through efficient use and conservation of energy and fuel.

“All agencies and instrumentalities of the National Government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations are hereby directed, and all LGUs (local government units) are hereby encouraged to undertake efforts to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of energy,” the order read.

“For this purpose, all concerned government agencies shall accelerate the implementation of GEMP and relevant IAEECC Resolutions,” it added, referring to the Inter Agency Energy and Efficiency Conservation Committee chaired by the Department of Energy (DOE).

Under the program, Certified Energy Auditors will conduct energy audits and random energy spot checks in government offices, submitting an inventory of existing energy consuming equipment, ensuring compliance with the Department of Energy Guidelines on Energy Conserving Design of Buildings, and the Philippine Green Building Code for new building construction.

Government agencies are also required to adopt low-cost Energy and Efficiency Conservation (EEC) measures consistent with the GEMP and institutionalizing EEC in their respective offices, establish a mechanism for monitoring the energy consumption, and adhere to the reportorial requirements of the DOE in terms of efficient and judicious utilization of energy.

The DOE was also mandated to develop effective ways of communicating EEC measures to all government offices and the public. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)