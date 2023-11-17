Marcos to meet with Chinese President to discuss WPS concerns

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss issues pertaining to the West Philippine Sea (WPS), especially to come up with ways to prevent the escalation of the situation in the disputed territorial waters.

In a meeting with United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Marcos said he will meet with Xi to discuss what can be done “to bring down the temperature, to not escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea.”

“After that (meeting), we (with Xi) will put together the ways forward,” he said.

“And we (with President Xi) will put all of these together so as we’ll be able to strategize for the near future on what the Philippines’ role will be or what is the proper Philippines’ role in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Marcos said his discussion with Harris centered on the country’s assessment on the situation in WPS where Philippine authorities have been experiencing harassment from Chinese maritime personnel.

Both the Philippines and China had maintained sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

China refused to recognize the arbitral ruling invalidating its claim in almost the entire WPS, affirming the rights of the Philippines in the area.

Marcos assured Harris that the Philippines is exerting all efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region with the help of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine military, and the entire government.

“We had a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris before the beginning of the APEC conference and… she was very interested to know what our assessment was on the situation in the West Philippines Sea, and I just went through the narrative of … what had happened in the past few months,” he said.

Marcos and Harris also affirmed the Philippine-US alliance and reiterated their shared commitment to uphold international rules and norms, including in the South China Sea.

Two weeks ago, China’s shadowing of Philippine vessels conducting resupply missions in the Ayungin Shoal resulted in a collision.

China coast guard also in one instance bombarded a Philippine ship with water while it was conducting another resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately grounded in Ayungin Shoal to mark the country’s right in the territorial waters.

China maintained that the Philippines should ask permission from them before entering “their” territory. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)