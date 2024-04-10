Marcos to Muslim community: Forge a harmonious society

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Muslim community on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to “forge a harmonious society filled with love, prosperity and compassion,” as he greeted them on the celebration of Eid'l Fitr.

Eid'l Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of Ramadan, which started on March 12.

April 10, 2024 has been declared a regular holiday for the observance of this feast, with Marcos saying this will “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.”

In his message on Wednesday, Marcos reminded the Muslims of the essence of Eid’l Fitr, which is “an opportunity to give thanks for the spiritual renewal and nourishment that come after a month-long prayer, sacrifice, and penance.”

“Truly, the Festival of Breaking the Fast marks not only the culmination of Ramadan, but also the rededication of one’s journey towards a more disciplined, dignified, and gracious life,” he said.