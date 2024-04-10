Marcos to Muslim community: Forge a harmonious society

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Muslim community on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to “forge a harmonious society filled with love, prosperity and compassion,” as he greeted them on the celebration of Eid'l Fitr.
Eid'l Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of Ramadan, which started on March 12.
April 10, 2024 has been declared a regular holiday for the observance of this feast, with Marcos saying this will “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.”
In his message on Wednesday, Marcos reminded the Muslims of the essence of Eid’l Fitr, which is “an opportunity to give thanks for the spiritual renewal and nourishment that come after a month-long prayer, sacrifice, and penance.”
“Truly, the Festival of Breaking the Fast marks not only the culmination of Ramadan, but also the rededication of one’s journey towards a more disciplined, dignified, and gracious life,” he said.
He also prayed for the sustained provision of wisdom and fortitude from Allah amid the continuous work for harmony, prosperity, and compassion in everyone’s home and community.
“It is also my sincere hope that, despite our diversity in beliefs and philosophies, we will remain united by our shared aspiration for a more progressive and resilient nation moving forward,” Marcos said.
Vice President Sara Duterte, for her part, said the dedication of the Muslim community to their faith is an “inspiration” to all the Filipinos.
“Kasama ko kayong nagdiriwang sa Eid al-Fitr at sa mapayapang pagdaos ng isang buwang pag-aayuno at pagdadasal. Ang inyong dedikasyon at pananampalataya ay inspirasyon sa ating lahat,” she said.
(I am with you in celebrating Eid al-Fitr and the peaceful observance of a month of fasting and prayer. Your dedication and faith are an inspiration to us all.)
(The end of Ramadan reminds us to be humble, forgiving, and deepen our faith.) (LMY)