Marcos to Pinoy motorists: Observe discipline, courtesy on roads

RECOGNIZING traffic as one of the major problems of the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to follow traffic rules as he sees discipline as a traffic solution.

In his vlog, Marcos said that even if the government will implement several measures to combat the heavy traffic, such as providing more roads and other transportation infrastructures, it will remain ineffective if people are still undisciplined on the road.

“Pero ang higit na kakulangan nating mga Pilipino sa daan ay ‘disiplina.’ Dapat susunod tayo sa traffic rules. Para tayong mauubusan lagi ng kalye. May bago mang kalye, kung luma pa rin ang ugali ay wala pa rin,” he said.

(But what we Filipinos lack most on the road is 'discipline.' We must follow the traffic rules. It's like we'll always run out of road. Building new roads would be worthless if we remain undisciplined.)

“Ang pagbibigayan sa daan ay kailangan nating ipaalala sa bawat isa. Sa ating mga sarili. Ang ‘Bagong Pilipino’ ay disiplinado sa kalye; sumusunod sa batas trapiko; nagbibigay sa kapwa; at higit sa lahat, hindi naghahari-harian sa daan,” he added.

(We need to remind each other about the importance of giving way. The 'New Filipino' has discipline, complies with traffic laws, gives way to others, and above all, not reigning as if he owns the road.)

Marcos also reminded motorists to be courteous and respect one another, adding that a simple wave as a gesture of saying “thank you” would mean a lot.

“At kapag nakapagbigayan naman tayo, ‘pag pinagbigyan ka, mag ‘thank you’ ka lang. Pinadaan ka, mag ‘thank you’ ka. Kumaway ka lang ng kaunti, malaking bagay ‘yan,” he said.

(When you are given a way, just say 'thank you'. A wave can already make a difference.)

“Pagkaginawa ninyo ‘yun, masasanay tayo sa ganyan at magbibigayan, siguro mas magandang bigayan ‘pagka ganun, ‘pag nagta-thank you man lang ng kaunti,” he added.

(If you do that, we'll get used to that, and it’s better to say thank you.)

He also reminded government employees and public servants to take the lead and serve as good examples to other motorists.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government designated a bus lane only along Edsa to cater the commuting public.

Aside from buses, only ambulances transporting patients, the President, Vice President, House Speaker, Senate President and the Chief Justice are allowed to pass through the bus lanes.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), however, has been continuously apprehending motorists illegally passing through the bus lane, including ambulances not involved in emergency operations, policemen and other government employees.

“Ang pag-aabuso at pagbalewala sa batas trapiko ay hindi pribileheyo na kasama sa sinumpaan naming mga lingkod bayan. Pangungunahan ng pamahalaan at lahat ng mga ahensya nito ang pagiging disiplinado sa ating mga lansangan,” Marcos said.

(Abusing and disregarding traffic laws is not among the privileges accorded to us as public servants. The government and all its agencies will lead in showing discipline on the road.)

Marcos also mulled to strengthen the development of the provinces near Metro Manila such as Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite and Laguna to provide a long-term solution to the traffic problem in the metropolis.

He said providing equal opportunities outside Metro Manila is one of the best solutions to address traffic congestion.

“Habang patuloy ang pag-gawa ng ating mga tulay, flyover, skyway, subways, train systems, at iba pang mga imprastraktura para sa transportasyon, patuloy naman ang pagdami ng populasyon natin at ang pagdami ng mga sasakyan,” he said.

(As our bridges, flyovers, skyways, subways, train systems, and other transportation infrastructure continue to be built, our population and the number of vehicles continue to increase.)

“Congested ang Metro Manila, kung kaya bahagi talaga ng pag-paplano ay mai-develop ang mga kalapit na probinsya at siyudad. ‘Yan ang mga nakikita natin ngayon na developments. Ang Bulacan, Pampanga sa North at Cavite and Laguna sa South. Kaya pati ang mga kalye at tulay na papunta sa mga lugar na ‘yon ay patuloy ring pinapaganda pa. Pati na rin ang airport,” he added.

(Metro Manila is congested, so part of the planning is to develop the neighboring provinces and cities. Those are the developments we are seeing now -- Bulacan, Pampanga in the North and Cavite and Laguna in the South. That's why even the streets and bridges in those places continue to be improved, as well as the airport.)

Marcos also said that implementing work-from-home or adjusted working hours set-up is also seen as one of the solutions for traffic congestion.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Marcos ordered a comprehensive and holistic approach in solving the traffic problem, not the “piecemeal approach” implemented by the previous administrations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)