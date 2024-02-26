Marcos to Pinoys: Be discerning about PH history

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Filipinos to be discerning of what they read and learn about the country’s history and politics.

In a vlog posted in his social media account on Sunday, February 25, 2024, Marcos answered the questions and letters received by the Office of the President from “Bahay Ugnayan,” one of the museums in Malacañang, which is open to the public.

One of the queries pertains to Philippine politics and history where Marcos noted that politics should be focused on serving others, not to a political party, or oneself.

“Politics should be in the service of the people. Politics should not be in the service of one party; should not be in the service of one person, certainly. Namumulitika tayo dahil mayroon tayong gustong gawin (We enter politics because we want to do something),” Marcos said.

“Dapat naman, ang dahilan kung bakit sila tatakbo ay nais nilang tumulong. Ako, ganiyan kaya ako tumakbo, kaya ako pumasok sa pulitika dahil nalulungkot ako sa mga nakikita kong pangyayari. Dahil masakit sa loob ko na makitang naghihirap ang mga Pilipino at naisip ko, siguro naman may kaya akong gawin para makatulong,” he added.

(Of course, the reason why they run is because they want to help. That's why I entered politics because I'm sad about the events I see, because it hurts me to see Filipinos suffering and I thought, maybe I can do something to help.)

Marcos advised the youth to discern and take both sides of the story in the country’s history, noting the proliferation of fake news especially in social media.

“Huwag kayong magbabasa ‘yung isa lang bagay, basahin niyo lahat. Ang turo sa akin ng lola ko, sabi niya, magbasa ka ng kahit na ano at ikaw nang bahala na mangilatis kung ano ‘yung maganda o ano ‘yung hindi tama. (Don't read just one thing, read everything. My grandmother taught me, she said, read anything and it's up to you to decide what's good or what's not right.) And that’s what history can guide us with,” he said.

“Because we have experienced this before. Politics is essentially about the human condition, it is about an ideology that you hold dear, a principle that you will not compromise so that you can help the people, so you can be of service to the people. Not to yourself, not to your party, not to your family, but for the people,” he added.

On Sunday, February, 25, the country commemorated the 38th anniversary of the People Power Revolution, which overthrew former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from his 20-year ruling.

Rice prices

Marcos also addressed concerns about rice with a question if “BBM” stands for “Bigas Biglang Mahal.”

He noted that rice prices are not only a serious problem in the Philippines but also in other neighboring countries, including the top rice producers such as Vietnam and Thailand.

Marcos assured, though, that the country has sufficient supply of rice that can help stabilize the price of rice.

PUV modernization

He also defended the ongoing Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program of the government, particularly in replacing the traditional jeepneys.

“Alam ninyo, totoo nga namang ang jeepney kay kinilala na sa buong mundo. Hindi po natin pinapalitan ang ating traditional na jeepney, ginagawa lang nating modern dahil ‘yung pagka nilipat natin, gagawin natin electric ‘yang mga ‘yan ay mas malaki ang kikitain ng ating mga nagpapasada dahil ang cost per kilometer ng mga electric na bagong modernized na jeepney ay mas mababa. Mas maganda nga ang kita ng ating mga nagpapasada,” said Marcos.

(You know, it's true that the jeepney has been recognized all over the world. We are not replacing our traditional jeepneys, we are just modernizing them because when we make them electric, our riders will earn more because the cost per kilometer of the newly modernized electric ones is jeepney is less. The income of our drivers is indeed better.)

“Bukod pa roon, hindi tayo nagdadagdag sa polusyon at tayo sa Pilipinas ay ginagawa natin ang lahat ng kaya nating gawin para naman tugunan ang problema ng climate change pero higit pa sa pagbabago at pag-moderno ng mga pampublikong sasakyan, kailangan na rin nating iwanan ang lumang pag-uugali sa kalye; dapat moderno na rin,” he added.

(In addition to that, we are not adding to the pollution and we in the Philippines are doing everything we can to address the problem of climate change but more than changing and modernizing public transportation, we also need to leave the old street manners; it must be modern too.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)