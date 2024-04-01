Marcos to PNP: Be vigilant amid challenges, opportunities

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to remain vigilant in the face of challenges and opportunities.

Marcos led on Monday, April 1, 2024, the change of command ceremony and retirement honors for Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“Let us remain vigilant in the face of challenges and opportunities, as we strive to build a Bagong Pilipinas where everyone can thrive and live in peace,” the President said in his speech.

Marcos appointed Police Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil as the 30th chief of the PNP, succeeding Acorda, whose term extension ended on March 31.

Marcos acknowledged and congratulated Acorda for his efforts, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the Filipino people through his “Five-Focused Agenda,” which he believed guided the PNP towards more honest law enforcement operations, enhanced information technology capabilities, and stronger community relations.

He cited an Octa Research survey conducted in 2023, recognizing the PNP as the 3rd Highest Performing and Most Trusted among 25 government agencies in the second quarter of 2023, with a 76 percent trust rating.

“With all these, I believe, the best send-off gift that we can give General Acorda is neither the usual memorabilia nor the typical testimonials. The best parting token that we can offer him is the pledge to exceed what he has done during his watch and to continue the good work that he has begun,” Marcos said.

“I am sure nothing will make General Benjie Acorda happier than seeing the organization he loves so much able to outdo all the previous achievements of the PNP. So, for all these and more, I congratulate and salute General Acorda for a job well done,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marcos welcomed and congratulated Marbil as he wished him full confidence and assured him of his full support to champion a police force that is pro-God, pro-country, pro-people, and pro-environment.

He urged Marbil to strengthen efforts in addressing emerging threats, such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes.

“We shall continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and give the finest service to our beloved citizens,” said Marcos.

“Let us now ensure that the PNP will be agents of progressive transformation in the lives of our people by ensuring the safety and well-being of every community in the land,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)