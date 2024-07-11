Marcos to report admin’s efforts, achievement in 3rd Sona

(So, I will report if what we started is really continuous and progress is still good and how long it will take to finish those big projects.)

“We will also report on the state of the nation in the sense that, what are the lives of our people, how are they doing? The economy, how is it doing? Criminality, how are we doing on that? How are we doing in the other problems, social problems, such as drugs, such as different threats that have been coming to us. Marami tayong mga issue na kailangan pag-usapan. Kaya’t ire-report talaga sa bayan ‘yan,” he added.

The Chief Executive said they will be distributing briefing materials to the media, public and private partners, and schools to discuss in detail the administration’s remarkable accomplishments over the past three years.

“Para malaman ng tao kung ano ‘yung ginagawa natin at kung ‘yung mga pangako na ating sinabi ay kung talaga nating tinutupad (For people to know what we are doing and if the promises we made are really fulfilled). And that’s basically what the Sona is going to look like,” Marcos said.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has assured its preparedness for the upcoming Sona.

QCPD Director Brigadier General Red Maranan conducted on Wednesday, July 10, an inspection of the equipment that will be used for the security operations for Sona, including its mobility assets, mobile centers and communication equipment.

He said the deployment of police personnel for the maintenance of peace and order within the vicinity of Batasang Pambansa will start as early as July 20.