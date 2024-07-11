Marcos to report admin’s efforts, achievement in 3rd Sona

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) will highlight updates on the administration’s efforts to uplift the lives of Filipinos, improve the economy, and address criminality and other social problems in the country.
This was bared by Marcos himself in an interview in Rizal on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. He said his Sona on July 22 will be a report on developments in various Philippine sectors.
(So, I will report if what we started is really continuous and progress is still good and how long it will take to finish those big projects.)
“We will also report on the state of the nation in the sense that, what are the lives of our people, how are they doing? The economy, how is it doing? Criminality, how are we doing on that? How are we doing in the other problems, social problems, such as drugs, such as different threats that have been coming to us. Marami tayong mga issue na kailangan pag-usapan. Kaya’t ire-report talaga sa bayan ‘yan,” he added.
The Chief Executive said they will be distributing briefing materials to the media, public and private partners, and schools to discuss in detail the administration’s remarkable accomplishments over the past three years.
“Para malaman ng tao kung ano ‘yung ginagawa natin at kung ‘yung mga pangako na ating sinabi ay kung talaga nating tinutupad (For people to know what we are doing and if the promises we made are really fulfilled). And that’s basically what the Sona is going to look like,” Marcos said.
Meanwhile, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has assured its preparedness for the upcoming Sona.
QCPD Director Brigadier General Red Maranan conducted on Wednesday, July 10, an inspection of the equipment that will be used for the security operations for Sona, including its mobility assets, mobile centers and communication equipment.
He said the deployment of police personnel for the maintenance of peace and order within the vicinity of Batasang Pambansa will start as early as July 20.
(The result of our inspection today says the QCPD is ready for the third Sona of our president.)
Maranan urged protesters to follow rules and to police their ranks to avoid untoward incidents.
He said they will be recommending to allow protesters to conduct the Sona-related programs along Tandang Sora on Commonwealth Avenue, similar to last year.
“Tayo ay nanawagan doon sa lahat ng grupo na magkikilos protesta na sumunod tayo sa mga umiiral na batas lalong-lalo na yung BP 880. Nakasaad naman doon kung ano ‘yung mga ipinagbabawal at ano yung mga puwede,” said Maranan.
(We called on all groups to take action to protest that we comply with existing laws, especially BP 880. It states what is prohibited and what is allowed.)
Maranan warned against putting effigies on fire.
“Sinasabi ng BP 880 ay bawal talaga magsunog ng effigy. Yun naman ay maliwanag na nakasulat sa batas. Kapag may nagsunog ng effigy, siyempre huhulihin natin kung sino ‘yung nagsusunog at magfile tayo ng demanda,” he added.
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Secretary General Renato Reyes said they will march and protest along with various people’s organizations on July 22 to highlight the duplicity and failure of the government in addressing the people's demands for wage hike, decent jobs, and adequate social services.
Themed “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Pilipino Lalong Naghihirap!,” the protest will reflect the people’s outrage over the indifference of Marcos to the worsening plight of ordinary citizens while his government continues to open the country to intensified foreign military intervention.
Also among the key issues according to Reyes are the danger of escalating conflict in the West Philippine Sea; the continuing violations of human rights and war crimes committed during counter-insurgency and anti-crime operations; the failure to hold former President Rodrigo Duterte to account for his crimes against the people; and the “sickening maneuverings” among the political elite highlighted by the battle royale between the Marcos and Duterte political dynasties.
“Bayan is preparing a protest effigy symbolizing the feud of Marcos and Duterte as they vie for power and influence while the rest of the nation is mired in poverty,” said Reyes.
“An oversized ball representing the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ logo and Marcos Jr will be tossed around by Sona protesters. The ball is ‘Binobolang Pilipinas,’ which refers to the empty promises of Marcos and his ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ slogan,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)