Marcos to review bill postponing BSKE polls

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will review the provisions of the bill seeking to postpone the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to 2028 before making a decision, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said she had yet to receive confirmation on whether the versions of the measure have already reached the Office of the President.

“Sa ngayon po, hindi pa po nakakarating sa akin kung naibigay na po itong mga versions na ito sa (As of now, I have not yet received information on whether those versions have already been submitted to the) Office of the President,” Castro said.

She said Marcos would need to read and assess all provisions of the measures before deciding.

“Dahil bago po magpasya ang Pangulo, kailangan niya pong mabasa ang lahat ang provision dito (Because before the President makes a decision, he needs to read all the provisions here),” she said.

The Senate on Monday approved a bill postponing the BSKE, originally scheduled to be held in November 2026, to November 2028.

The Senate’s approval came after the House of Representatives approved its counterpart measure on Sept. 8.

The proposed postponement would extend the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (Youth Council) officials from four to five years and allow the elections to be held in 2028.

The move, however, has drawn objections from election watchdog groups. (PNA)