Marcos to seek emergency powers amid looming oil price hike

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to formally request the Congress to grant him emergency powers to reduce the excise tax on petroleum products amid the looming fuel supply disruptions, which may result in the surge of prices due to the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

In an interview with reporters in New York where Marcos is on an official work visit, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Department of Energy (DOE) will make the request to the Congress on behalf of the President on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Earlier, Marcos said he will seek emergency powers to cut the excise tax on petroleum products if the price of Dubai crude reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel.

Castro said the President also warns profiteers taking advantage of the situation by manipulating oil prices.

“Ang panawagan ng Pangulo ay magkaisa tayo kung ano ang nangyayari po ngayon sa Middle East. Dapat tayo magkaisa at magtulungan. Hindi tayo kinakailangang maghatakan pababa,” she said.

(The President’s call is for us to unite regarding what is happening in the Middle East. We should come together and help one another. We don’t need to drag each other down.)

“At sa mga tao, hindi dapat kayo magsamantala. Ang gusto ng Pangulo ay magtulungan tayo. Kapag kayo ay nagsamantala, meron kayong kalalagyan. Kayo ay madedemanda at maaaring matanggalan kayo ng pagkakataon na kayo ay makapagnegosyo,” she added.

(And to the people, you should not take advantage of others. The President wants us to work together. If you exploit the situation, there will be consequences. You may face legal action and could lose the opportunity to do business.)

Castro said the DOE has issued show cause orders to 54 gas stations allegedly involved in fraudulent activities, particularly in the untimely increase of price and hoarding.

She said firms involved in such illegal acts may face cancellation of their permits.

Earlier, DOE Secretary Sharon Garin said Pilipinas Shell is seen to implement a P24.25 per liter hike on diesel and P19.2 per liter for Petron.

She said the major oil companies have proposed to implement the increase in three tranches.

For Shell, the increase will be implemented on March 10, 11 and 12 at P14.55 per liter, P7.30 per liter and P2.40 per liter, respectively.

For Petron, the changes will be implemented in the same days at P11.60 per liter on the first day and P3.80 each on the second and third day.

Meanwhile, the DOE, in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), has launched an electronic complaint platform to strengthen the monitoring and ensure that gasoline stations are abiding by the fuel pricing policy.

The agency urged the public to use the platform to report fictitious activities of gas stations, including panic buying or long queues in gas stations, fuel hoarding, non-compliance with fuel repricing, refusal to sell fuel and fuel shortage. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)