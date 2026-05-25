Marcos to visit Japan for first state trip

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to embark on a four-day state visit to Japan from May 26 to 29, 2026, marking his first state visit to the country as Manila and Tokyo celebrate the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations this year.

In a press conference on Monday, May 25, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Analyn Ratonel said the visit, which will also be attended by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos, will be made at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Ratonel said the trip is expected to further strengthen Philippines-Japan cooperation in key areas, including security, maritime defense, economic collaboration, energy resilience and decarbonization, as well as emerging and future-oriented industries.

Marcos is also scheduled to hold a summit meeting with Japanese leaders where both sides are expected to tackle regional and global concerns affecting the two countries, including developments within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

While Ratonel did not directly mention the West Philippine Sea, she said the Philippines is seeking deeper operational cooperation with Japan on maritime security, including enhanced information sharing, closer collaboration between defense agencies, and the transfer of defense equipment.

The two countries are also expected to discuss the full implementation of existing defense agreements, including the Reciprocal Access Agreement signed in 2024 and the Agreement Concerning the Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Japan Self-Defense Forces signed on January 15, 2026.

According to the DFA spokesperson, the latter agreement establishes the framework for the exchange of supplies and services between the two militaries and is seen as a logistical backbone for joint military exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations.

Aside from defense cooperation, Manila is also eyeing possible collaboration under Japan’s $10-billion “Power Asia” initiative, launched on April 15, which aims to strengthen regional energy security.

Ratonel said the initiative could help countries secure oil imports, stabilize supply chains, increase crude supply access, and diversify energy resources.

The Philippines is also expected to pursue discussions on renewable energy cooperation during the visit as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s long-term energy resilience.

New agreements covering defense, trade and investment, and human resource development are also anticipated to be signed during the trip.

Marcos is likewise expected to meet Japanese business groups and members of the Filipino community in Japan, where around 340,000 Filipinos currently live and work as of 2025.

The DFA said roughly half of Filipinos in Japan are permanent migrants, while the other half are temporary workers employed in sectors such as education, engineering, and healthcare.

The visit comes as the Philippines and Japan continue to deepen their strategic partnership amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and expanding economic cooperation between the two longtime allies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)