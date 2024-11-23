Marcos to visit UAE on November 26

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will embark on a one-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 26, 2024, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Saturday, November 23.

In a statement, the PCO said Marcos would visit the UAE with “a high purpose” of bolstering the Philippines’ ties with the Gulf state.

“While the President's visit will be short, the goodwill and opportunities it will create will be substantial, resulting in stronger Philippine-UAE relations,” it said.

“The President will meet with the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of that day.”

The PCO said Marcos’ meeting with the UAE president is expected to be productive and lead to agreements that would deepen the ties between the two countries.

It also expressed optimism that the Philippines and the UAE would forge areas of cooperation that mutually harness their shared values and common interests.

Marcos will also convey the Philippine government’s gratitude to the UAE leaders for tapping the Filipino talent, “allowing it to flourish in an environment that fosters kindness, respect, and tolerance,” the PCO said.

“The President begs the understanding of our kababayans (countrymen) in the UAE who have hoped for time with him, as he has decided to immediately fly back to Manila to resume his personal supervision and inspection of the relief and reconstruction activities in communities devastated by six successive typhoons,” it said.

The PCO said Marcos’ accompanying delegation has been trimmed “to the barest minimum.”

In a social media post on Oct. 15, Marcos said he spoke with the UAE president over the phone to discuss the flourishing ties between the two countries and the Arab country’s assistance to the Philippines after the recent typhoons.

Marcos also thanked the UAE for the pardon of 143 Filipinos. (PNA)