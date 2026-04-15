Marcos unaware of supposed 'term-sharing' arrangement with Dutertes

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has no personal knowledge of the supposed term-sharing between him and Vice President Sara Duterte as claimed by the latter’s alleged former aide Ramil Madriaga.

“Sa ngayon po ay aalamin natin ang buong katotohanan dito pero ang pinagusapan ni Mister Ramil Madriaga at ng dating Pangulong Duterte ay wala po tayong personal na kaalaman, kahit na ang Pangulo ay walang personal na kaalaman,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

(For now, we will determine the full truth about this, but regarding what Mr. Ramil Madriaga and former President Duterte discussed, we have no personal knowledge of it, and even the President has no personal knowledge.)

“Ang pangulo po ay nangampanya sa taongbayan, nangako na maglilingkod sa taong bayan at nangakong tatapusin ang termino para sa bayan,” she added.

(The President campaigned before the people, promised to serve the people, and pledged to complete the term for the nation.)

During the House Committee on Justice hearing Tuesday, April 14, 2026, on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, Madriaga accused the Dutertes of plotting schemes to unseat Marcos should he refuse to abide by their term-sharing agreement.

He said in mid-2021, Marcos and her sister Senator Imee Marcos met with then President Rodrigo Duterte where they discussed a possible alliance for the 2022 national polls.

He said Marcos secured Duterte’s support for a tandem with his daughter with a condition that he will step down from Malacañang in 2025 to give way to her presidency.

Madriaga claims that shortly after Sara Duterte took office as vice president, discussions on ensuring that Marcos would serve less than four years, thereby preserving her eligibility to run for president in 2028, were held involving retired generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The most serious allegations involve discussions of “extraordinary measures” should Marcos Jr. refuse to step down voluntarily such as mass resignation of government officials, civil disobedience campaigns, armed actions targeting Malacañang Palace and even assassination plots against key officials to incite unrest.

In response to the supposed assassination plot against Marcos, Castro said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is mandated to take cognizance.

Meanwhile, Presidential sister Senator Imee Marcos tagged Madriaga a “liar,” urging her brother to speak up.

“Kung hindi mo ito ipinag-uutos, walang dahilan para hindi mo itama ang kasinungalingan na ito. Huwag mong kunsintihin ang mga politikong ginagamit ang sinungaling na si Madriaga,” she said.

(If you did not order this, there is no reason for you not to correct this falsehood. Do not tolerate politicians who are using the liar Madriaga.)

Senator Marcos vehemently denied Madriaga’s term-sharing claim noting that they wanted Sara Duterte to be the President.

“Walang kinalaman si PRRD… kasinungalingan ‘yan,” she said.

(PRRD has nothing to do with it… it’s a lie.)

“Hindi ako tatahimik. Hindi ko hahayaang mailibing ang ating bayan sa kasinungalingan,” she added.

(I will not remain silent. I will not allow our nation to be buried in lies.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)