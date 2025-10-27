Marcos underscores defense, maritime security ties with Japan

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. spotlighted the Japan–Asean Ministerial Initiative for Enhanced Defense Cooperation (Jasmine) as a key framework for strengthening regional security, while also recognizing Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s historic election as Japan’s first woman to hold the post.

Speaking at the 28th Asean–Japan Summit in Kuala Lumpur Sunday, October 26, 2025, Marcos described Jasmine as vital for deepening defense collaboration, enhancing maritime security, and reinforcing a rules-based, free, and open Indo-Pacific.

“We warmly welcome you to the Asean family, and we look forward to working closely with you in advancing our shared priorities,” Marcos said.

Marcos underscored economic cooperation, highlighting the Philippines’ commitment to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Asean-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP).

He cited the Asean–Japan Future Design and Action Plan 2023–2033 as a roadmap for innovation, sustainability, and public-private partnerships in areas such as green and digital economies, automotive innovation, and artificial intelligence.

He said that people-to-people ties remain central to Asean–Japan relations, highlighting the role of youth, educators, artists, and cultural workers in sustaining understanding and friendship between the regions.

Takaichi, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party and protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, assumed office on October 20, 2025. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)