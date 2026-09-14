Marcos urges Barmm voters to participate in parliamentary polls

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, urged qualified voters to participate in the first-ever parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

In a video message, Marcos said the elections mark a milestone in the region’s continuing journey toward lasting peace, democratic governance and meaningful self-determination.

“I therefore encourage every qualified voter to take part in this momentous event with wisdom, dignity, and respect for one another. May the votes that you will cast help us identify good leaders who can strengthen the institutions of the Bangsamoro and contribute to the progress of Mindanao and the entire nation,” the President said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said voting across most of BARMM’s 1,186 voting centers was generally peaceful and orderly.

Twenty-two voting centers in Basilan remained non-operational as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier placed the town of Maluso in Basilan under Comelec control following the discovery of pre-shaded ballots in 36 of its 68 polling precincts, requiring the reprinting of election materials.

Aside from Maluso, Cotabato City was also placed under Comelec control following violent incidents that occurred hours before polling precincts officially opened.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said a shooting incident and three explosions were recorded in the city since the eve of the elections.

Three people were killed and 15 others were wounded in the shooting incident.

A man was also severely wounded when an improvised explosive device (IED) reportedly being carried by him exploded.

Shooting incidents were also reported in Basilan and Maguindanao del Sur, while an IED was recovered in Basilan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)