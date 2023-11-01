Marcos urges BSKE officials to champion honesty in public service

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed the newly elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials and urged them to be honest at all times.

In a video message, Marcos congratulated the new elected officials and reminded them to always put the welfare of their constituents at the top of their priority.

“Ngayon, binabati ko ang lahat ng bago at muling nahalal na barangay at SK official. Napakahalaga po ng inyong papel sa ating lipunan. Isang panibagong pagkakataon na naman po ito upang makapagserbisyo sa mga Pilipino, sa ating bayan ng buong puso at higit pa sa abot ng ating makakaya. Maging tapat po tayo sa lahat ng oras. Lagi po nating unahin ang kapakanan ng sambayanan sapagka’t sila po ang dahilan kung bakit nais nating magsilbi sa ating bayan,” he said.

(Today, I congratulate all the new and re-elected barangay and SK officials. Your role in our society is very important. This is another opportunity for you to serve the Filipinos and our country with all our hearts. Let's be honest at all times. Let's always put the welfare of the people first because they are the reason why we want to serve the country.)

“Sa ating pagkakaisa at kolektibong pagsisikap, tiyak na maisusulong natin ang bagong Pilipinas kung saan ang bawat barangay ay mapayapa, masaya at maunlad, kung saan ay nananaig ang pagkakaisa, pagkakaunawaan at kasaganaan at kung saan ang bawat mamamayan ay taas noo bilang mga Pilipino,” he added.

(With our unity and collective efforts, we will definitely be able to promote a new Philippines where every barangay is peaceful, happy and prosperous; where harmony, understanding and prosperity prevail; and where every citizen stands tall as Filipinos.)

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, canvassing of votes in all barangays in the country has been completed, except in Barangay Naguma in Calbayog City, where the BSKE election was reset to October 31 and then subsequently to November 1 due to the harassment of election officers by private armed groups.

The harassment resulted in the delay of the delivery of election paraphernalia.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, a total of 41,895 winning candidates have been proclaimed.

The remaining unproclaimed candidates were from the Bangsamoro region, Cordillera, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said the proclamation of at least 79 winning candidates were put on hold pending the resolution of disqualification cases against them over poll-related cases, mostly due to premature campaigning and vote buying.

He said out of the 256 candidates with pending disqualification cases, 79 won.

Garcia said the 256 also includes candidates who were met with perpetual disqualification from holding public office by the Office of the Ombudsman due to several reasons.

In a press conference, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said newly elected barangay officials shall take their oath of office during the three weeks transition period given to them.

“We have come up with Memorandum Circular 2023-166, indicating that there shall be a transition period not to exceed three weeks to ensure proper and smooth transition of governance, accountabilities, and actual turnover of barangay and SK,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)