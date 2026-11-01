Marcos urges Filipinos to extend spirit of remembrance through kindness, compassion

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called on the public to extend the spirit of remembrance through acts of kindness, compassion and service to others as the country observes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In a message, Marcos urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the lives and sacrifices of their departed loved ones and the saints.

The President said that even in the absence of those who have passed, they continue to bring families together and keep their bonds alive.

“Across the country, families return to cemeteries, offering prayers and celebrating the lives and legacies of departed loved ones. Some travel great distances for these visits, finding an opportunity to reunite with relatives and recall the moments they once shared,” Marcos said.

He said the saints inspire selfless service and a lasting sense of purpose through every act of kindness people show one another and every burden they help others carry.

“If we can make time to revere those who have passed, we can also make room to listen to those who struggle, and let that same concern guide our society and the work of government. May our efforts in nurturing a Bagong Pilipinas stand as a greater testament to our lives than any words or monuments carved in stone we leave behind,” the President said.

“May these solemn days bring peace to those who mourn and remind us to cherish those who remain,” Marcos added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)