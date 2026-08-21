Marcos urges Filipinos to protect country’s democratic gains

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos on Friday, August 21, 2026, not to simply remember the legacy of former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. as a chapter in Philippine history, saying it should serve as a call to action for citizens to protect the country’s democratic gains.

“The memory of Ninoy Aquino reminds us of the courage of Filipinos to stand by their convictions and contribute to our nation’s democratic journey,” Marcos said in a message as the country commemorates Ninoy Aquino Day.

“Ninoy Aquino Day, therefore, invites us to acknowledge the past and draw from it the resolve needed to safeguard freedom, strengthen our institutions, and deepen national unity. The challenges facing our democracy may have changed over time, but our shared responsibility to reinforce it remains,” he added.

The President said that as threats to Philippine democracy evolve, particularly through disinformation, division, distrust, and civic indifference, Aquino’s legacy urges Filipinos to confront them through greater vigilance and participation.

“This day reaffirms that freedom carries with it a collective duty to respect the dignity and rights of others and to contribute to the good of our nation,” Marcos said.

Marcos reaffirmed the administration’s continued efforts to protect the country’s sovereignty, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that the liberty of Filipinos is matched by real opportunities for every individual. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)