Marcos urges Filipinos to safeguard freedom on Independence Day

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged Filipinos to draw lessons from history and remain united in protecting the country's freedom and sovereignty amid modern-day challenges.

In his speech at the commemoration of the 128th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence held at the Quirino Grandstand, Marcos said the lessons of history must also serve as the foundation of the country's present and future.

Marcos noted that independence can only be secured through unity, adding that leadership requires sacrifice for the common good, and that freedom must be continuously protected.

"Ang ating kasaysayan ay nagturo sa atin na sa pagkakaisa lamang makakamit ang kasarinlan, na ang tunay na pinuno ay nagsasakripisyo ng sariling interes para sa ikakabuti ng bayan, na ang kalayaan ay dapat na inaalagaan (Our history has taught us that independence can only be achieved through unity; that true leaders sacrifice their personal interests for the good of the nation; and that freedom must be safeguarded)," the President said.

He urged Filipinos to apply these lessons in addressing today's challenges, including corruption, poverty, global uncertainties, and climate change.

Despite these, Marcos expressed confidence in the Filipino people, citing their resilience, compassion, and ability to rise above adversity.

"Sa maraming pagkakataon naipakita natin ang ating kakayahan na manindihan para sa tama, na magmalasakit sa kapwa, na bumangon sa harap ng pagsubok. Lalo na sa panahon ng kalamidad, naipapakita natin ang ating pagkakaisa, pagtutulungan, at ang ating malasakit (Time and again, we have demonstrated our ability to stand up for what is right, to care for one another, and to rise above adversity. Especially during times of calamity, we always show unity, cooperation, and compassion)," he said.

"Sa bawat Pilipino, ito ang aking panawagan: huwag po tayong mapagod na mahalin, piliin, at ipaglaban ang Pilipinas. Ipalalim natin ang ating kamalayan, maging mapanuri sa katotohan. Gamitin natin sa tama ang ating kakayahan, hindi sa masama. Lumaban nang patas sa araw-araw. Huwag pagsamantalahan ang pinagpaguran ng iba (To every Filipino, this is my call: do not be tired of loving, choosing, and fighting for the Philippines. Let us deepen our awareness, remain discerning in our pursuit of truth, and use our abilities for good rather than for harm. Let us compete fairly every day and refrain from taking advantage of the hard work of others)," he added.

Marcos said the public must always seek truth, use their talents responsibly, compete fairly, and prioritize the welfare of the nation over personal interests.

"If we remain faithful to these ideals, we can be certain that future generations will inherit a country that is stronger, more just, and more prosperous," he said.

The celebration of this year's Independence Day, started at the Rizal National Monument in the City of Manila, where the President, together with the First Family, led the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies honoring Dr. Jose Rizal and the nation’s heroes whose sacrifices secured the country’s freedom.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Army (PA) commemorated Independence Day through a nationwide simultaneous flag ceremony highlighted by the raising of the Philippine flag at the Army’s main headquarters in Fort Bonifacio and camps nationwide.

In Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, PA chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, who was represented by Army vice commander Maj. Gen. Efren Morados, called on troops to uphold the Constitution and their sworn mandate.

Nafarrete joined Marcos and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. at the Rizal Monument. (With reports from Priam F. Nepomuceno/PNA)