Marcos urges Filipinos to stay calm amid peso depreciation vs US dollar

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to remain calm amid concerns over the peso's depreciation against the US dollar.

As of October 28, 2026, the peso had fallen to an intraday record low of P64.18 per US dollar, after closing at P64.17 the previous day.

Marcos attributed the weakening of the peso against the US dollar to the continued increase in international oil prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

“Well, first of all, do not take it with alarm. Don't panic…People can take solace in the fact that our policy towards the peso is to continue to defend the peso as hard as we possibly can. We have all the tools to defend the peso. We have all the means to defend the peso,” he said.

“And with that in mind, we will continue to do all that we can to make sure that the value of the peso does not continue to go down, especially relative to the dollar. The dollar is also becoming very strong. But nevertheless, we have the means, as I say, our foreign exchange reserves are healthy at jan tayo kumukuha para idepensa ang peso so we will continue to defend the peso,” he added.

A weaker peso may lead to higher prices, especially for imported products such as fuel, medicines, electronics and other goods.

Since the Philippines depends on fuel imports, a weaker peso can also push up gasoline, transportation and electricity costs.

It also affects businesses that depend on imported raw materials and equipment, as the additional costs could eventually be passed on to consumers.

However, the weakening peso benefits overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) because their families can receive more pesos when they convert dollars into pesos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)