Marcos urges Filipinos to uphold freedom, pursue excellence on Independence Day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to honor the sacrifices of the country’s heroes by continuing to uphold freedom, pursue excellence, and contribute to national progress.

As Marcos joined the entire nation in the commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence Thursday, June 12, 2025, he recalled the historic moment in 1898 when the Philippine flag was first raised in Kawit, Cavite.

He paid tribute to the generations who fought for independence and inspired future acts of selfless service, emphasizing that freedom must be safeguarded and directed toward the betterment of society.

“The journey to reach that moment was long, arduous, and costly, requiring the sacrifice of selfless individuals for over a century. Because of their heroism, we now enjoy the rights and privileges reserved for those who have a country they can call their own,” said Marcos.

“In the spirit of patriotism, let us honor our priceless freedom by building a country worthy of the sacrifices made by our heroes. May you endeavor to enhance your abilities and character to give more to our nation. Through our collective efforts, we will forge the path of progress, stability, and prosperity for our present and future generations,” he added.

Marcos led the flag-raising ceremony at the Rizal National Monument in the City of Manila followed by wreath-laying rites in honor of the nation’s heroes.

Simultaneous flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at significant historical landmarks, including the Dambanang Emilio Aguinaldo in Cavite; Barasoain Church in Malolos City, Bulacan; Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City; Mausoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolucion in Manila North Cemetery; Andres Bonifacio National Monument in Caloocan City and the Museo ng Kasaysayang Panlipunan ng Pilipinas in Angeles City, Pampanga.

A grand float parade revisiting seven pivotal events in Philippine history was also held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Each float presents a story of heroism from different regions, giving life to key moments that shaped the nation’s journey to freedom.

Also featured in the parade were members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) representing the ongoing commitment to national sovereignty and public service.

It also included a festival parade that showcases iconic celebrations from various provinces, highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage and unique traditions that have flourished through generations of freedom.

In a statement, Vice President Sara Duterte said the freedom the country enjoys is the result of the true and pure love of Filipino heroes and their courageous stand against foreign oppression.

She said Independence Day is not only an occasion to celebrate the nation’s liberty but also a reminder of our duty to safeguard, protect, and defend it at all times.

“Paglapastangan sa alaala ng ating mga bayani ang pagyakap sa kultura ng pagkaalipin. Paglapastangan sa diwa ng kalayaan ang pagsasawalang bahala sa paghihirap ng maraming pamilyang Pilipino at ang paglabag sa mga karapatan at sa batas. Kabilang sa mga hamon sa ating kalayaan ay ang pagmamalabis at katiwalian sa gobyerno, laganap na droga, problema sa edukasyon, kahirapan at gutom,” said Duterte.

(To embrace a culture of subjugation is to desecrate the memory of our heroes. To ignore the suffering of many Filipino families and to violate rights and the law is to trample upon the spirit of freedom. Among the challenges to our freedom are abuse and corruption in government, widespread drug problems, issues in education, poverty, and hunger.)

“Hindi tayo lumaya para masadlak lamang sa pagdurusa ang ating bansa. Hindi tayo lumaya para muling mawalan ng karapatan at maging alipin ng iilan..Huwag nating isuko ang kalayaang ito sa mga taksil at walang malasakit sa ating mamamayan at sa ating bayan. Patuloy nating ipagtanggol ang ating kalayaan at kinabukasan mula sa mga mapang-alipin,” she added.

(We did not gain our freedom only for our nation to fall into suffering. We did not become free only to lose our rights again and become slaves to the few. Let us not surrender this freedom to traitors and those who have no compassion for our people and our country. Let us continue to defend our freedom and our future from those who seek to oppress us.)

Protests

The Philippine National Police (PNP) deployed almost 11,000 police personnel across the National Capital Region to ensure peace, order, and public safety throughout the day’s celebrations.

Various groups are expected to hold protest actions in various parts of Metro Manila in line with the Independence Day celebration.

In a statement, PNP chief General Nicolas Torre III also paid tribute to the unwavering courage and immense sacrifices of the country’s forebears who fought valiantly for the freedoms we now enjoy.

“Their legacy lives on in every Filipino heart that beats with pride, dignity, and love for our motherland,” Torre said.

“This year’s theme reminds us that the story of our independence is not only one of the past but a continuing narrative that shapes our future. The Philippine National Police pledges to carry forward the torch of patriotism and service, ensuring that the sacrifices of those who came before us will never be in vain. With honor, courage, and integrity, we will fulfill our mandate to build a peaceful and orderly society -- for our freedom, our future, and our history,” he added.

Torre reiterated the PNP’s commitment as protectors of peace and defenders of democracy to stand in solidarity with the Filipino people in upholding the hard-earned freedom that defines the country’s identity as a sovereign nation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)