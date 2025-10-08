Marcos urges LGUs to help fight corruption

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has reiterated the vital role of local government units (LGUs) in fighting corruption and for the restoration of public trust in the government.

During the oathtaking of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) National Executive Board (NEB) and the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) National Executive Officers in Malacañang on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, he acknowledged the current negative perception of the public toward the government over reports of corruption.

He reiterated that corruption has no place in his administration.

“Marami ring hamon ang kinakaharap ng ating bansa. Lahat tayo dismayado sa mga ulat ng katiwalian na nakikita natin sa pamahalaan. Ngunit malinaw ang ating adhikain. Sa Bagong Pilipinas, walang puwang ang korapsyon at ang pandaraya,” said Marcos.



(Our nation faces many challenges. We are all dismayed by reports of corruption that we see in government. But our goal is clear. In Bagong Pilipinas, there is no place for corruption and deceit.)

“We must take responsibility to eradicate this abhorrent culture of corruption that has poisoned the public trust and has robbed us of a better future. Let us continue to do the work that changes millions of lives. Be testaments that public service can still be honest and hopeful,” he added.

Marcos urged local leaders to work closely with Malacañang in delivering honest, effective, and people-centered public service as he recognized the vital role of LGU officials in uplifting the lives of each and every Filipino.

He said the success of his administration’s overall plan for national development depends greatly on the input and cooperation of LGUs.

“Bilang mga pinuno ng lokal na pamahalaan sa ating bansa, kayo ang unang nilalapitan ng taumbayan. At dahil kayo ang unang nakakaalam ng mga hamon sa inyong lungsod o munisipalidad, kayo rin ang unang nakakahanap ng solusyon at nakakapagbigay ng serbisyo sa inyong nasasakupan. And this is why local governance is where true leadership lies. May it be in the barangay halls, the city offices, municipal grounds, public service is very much felt in these spaces,” the president said.

(As local government leaders in our country, you are the first people our citizens turn to. Because you are the first to know the challenges in your city or municipality, you are also the first to find solutions and deliver services to your constituents. That is why local governance is where true leadership lies.)

“Kaya’t hinihingi ko ang inyong suporta sa mga pambansang proyekto at programa natin hindi lang sa edukasyon, kundi sa lahat ng sektor upang maiangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino. So, as I have mentioned before, this is what Bagong Pilipinas truly means. It is how we transform our thinking, how we do our work, and how we work together. It is about transforming our economy, our communities, and one decision and one act of service at a time,” he added.



(That is why I ask for your support in our national projects and programs, not only in education but in all sectors, to uplift the quality of life of every Filipino.)

Marcos earlier created the Independent Commission on Infrastructure for the conduct of an investigation into anomalous flood control projects that allegedly funneled billions of pesos in public funds into the pockets of corrupt officials. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)