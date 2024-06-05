Marcos urges ‘new blood’ to take part in national development

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the younger generation to take part in governance and political discourse, as he underscored the importance of the Filipino youth to the country’s development.

During the oath taking of the newly elected officers of the Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) National and Island representatives in Malacañang, Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to fully support the Filipino youth.

“Kung mayroon kayong nakikitang mas magandang pamamaraan, sabihin ninyo. Isigaw ninyo. Iyong mga matatanda, hindi makikinig sa inyo, pero pilitin niyo,” Marcos said.

(If you see a better method, tell me. Shout out. The elders won't listen to you, but force them.)

“Lahat naman pagka may pangyayari na ganyan, sasabihin — kung maganda ang naging resulta, anong masama doon? Kung hindi matagumpay, hindi maganda ang lumabas, hindi bale, sige next, subukan natin ibang bagay, subukan natin ibang sistema,” he added.

(When something like that happens, they say — if the result was good, what's wrong with that? If it's not successful, it doesn't come out well, it doesn't matter, go ahead, let's try something else, let's try a different system.)

Marcos recognized the ability and knowledge of the younger generation especially amid the current advancements in technology and cyberspace, which have become a very important part of people’s lives nowadays.

He said the country now needs the intuitive and instinctive knowledge of the youth.

“The future is going to be technology driven, and that is why the natural instinct of younger people, when it comes to technology, is important. It has to be part of all our thinking. It has to be part of all our planning,” Marcos said.

“So, kaya’t nabanggit ko lahat ‘yan ay dahil nais ko lang naman talagang ipaalam sa inyo na dahil nga sa aking karanasan bilang local government official ay asahan po ninyo na lahat ng inyong mga iniisip, lahat ng inyong mga suggestion, lahat ng inyong sinasabi sa amin ay pinapakinggan namin ‘yan,” he added.

(So, that's why I mentioned all that because I really just want to let you know that because of my experience as a local government official, expect that I will listen to all your thoughts, all your suggestions.)

The chief executive noted the need for government programs, especially the local government units, to be youth-oriented, as what the national leaders are doing is not intended for the older generation of Filipinos but for the country’s young people and the new generation.

“So, we have to hear from the young people. We have to hear from the ordinary citizens what is the future that you want? What is the future that you feel we can achieve? And how do you suggest that we do it?” Marcos said.

“These questions are very, very important and these are questions that we ask of the local government and I promise you, we will listen to those answers,” he added.

Marcos also vowed to support the country’s youth leaders as he recognized their significant role in nation-building. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)