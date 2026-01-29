Marcos urges professionalism, public trust among cops during first-ever PNP Day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reminded the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday, January 29, 2026, to focus on what matters most in public service as the organization marked its first-ever PNP Day, honoring outstanding officers and units for effective service, leadership, and commitment to peace and order.

In a video statement, Marcos reiterated the importance of upholding professionalism, discipline, and public trust.

“As we build a Bagong Pilipinas, peace and order remain fundamental for growth and public confidence. I ask every member of the PNP to focus on what matters most: visible presence, disciplined conduct, and service that communities can trust,” Marcos said.

“These are the actions that steadily rebuild confidence and give meaning to the badge that you wear,” he added.

Marcos also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening police capabilities through improved training, faster response systems, and accountability mechanisms that protect both the public and law-abiding officers.

The commander-in-chief said the nation recognizes officers and units who have met these expectations, along with stakeholders who have supported the PNP in building stronger community relations.

He added that the awards honor personnel who delivered results through effective operations, improved service delivery, and exceptional leadership.

“These examples matter because they show that professionalism is built through daily decisions and authority is exercised with restraint and fairness,” the President said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)