Marcos urges public to conserve energy

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has urged the public to conserve energy and exercise responsible energy use as the country observes National Energy Consciousness Month this December.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Marcos urged Filipinos to reflect on their habits regarding electricity use and to foster a culture of responsible energy consumption as the country pursues the path of sustainable development.

Marcos recognized individuals and organizations that exemplify strong dedication to achieving energy conservation and are taking the lead in promoting energy efficiency.

“I hope that with their example we can inspire the rest of the country to become more conscious in utilizing our energy supply more responsibly,” said Marcos, assuring the public that the government will continue to explore alternative energy sources and implement policies that encourage energy-efficient practices across all sectors of society.

“With everyone’s help, we can build a more sustainable and resilient future for us and for the generations that will follow,” he added.

The 2023 NECM has for its theme, “Sustainable and Responsible Energy Future: Fueling Hope, Lighting the Way,” which seeks to trigger conversations on efficient energy use and rally multisectoral support for the government’s energy action plan, as well as strongly advocate for energy conservation. (SunStar Philippines)