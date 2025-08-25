Marcos urges unity to combat corruption, abuse on Heroes Day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has urged Filipinos to unite in addressing corruption and abuse of power, which he said pose a threat to the nation’s freedom.

During the National Heroes Day ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday, August 25, 2025, Marcos said corruption and abuse of power are not only about money but also about denying people, especially future generations, their basic rights.

“Hindi lang pagpapalakas ng ating depensa ang kailangan nating tutukan upang maalagaan ang ating kalayaan. Kailangan din nating labanan ang banta ng katiwalian at pang-aabuso ng kapangyarihan sa ating lipunan. Dahil hindi lamang salapi ang kanilang ninanakaw, kundi pati ang kalusugan, pangarap, at kinabukasan ng mga susunod na henerasyon na Pilipino,” Marcos said.



(We must not only strengthen our defenses to safeguard our freedom. We also need to fight the threat of corruption and abuse of power in our society. Because they are not only stealing money, but also the health, dreams, and future of the next generations of Filipinos.)

“Kaya’t hindi natin dapat ipagwalang-bahala ang maliliit na panlilinlang. Sapagkat kung paulit-ulit ito ay pinapalampas natin, unti-unti nitong sinisira ang ating lipunan nang hindi natin namamalayan. Bilang Pilipino, may pananagutan tayo sa ating bansa na maging mas mapanuri sa mga mali, na isiwalat ang panloloko, at panindigan ang alam nating tama, kahit hindi ito madali,” he added.



(That’s why we should not ignore even small deceptions. Because if we keep letting them pass, they gradually destroy our society without us realizing it. As Filipinos, we have a duty to our country to be more critical of wrongdoing, to expose deception, and to stand up for what we know is right even when it is not easy.)

Marcos urged the youth to actively engage in society by critically addressing its problems and standing firm against wrongdoing.

“Kung hindi natin maihahanda ang kabataan sa pagtatanggol sa ating kalayaan, ipinagkakanulo natin hindi lamang ang sakripisyo ng ating mga bayani, kundi pati na rin ang kinabukasan ng ating bansa,” he said.



(If we do not prepare the youth to defend our freedom, we betray not only the sacrifices of our heroes but also the future of our nation.)

The President honored, in his speech, Teresa Magbanua, also known as Nanay Isa, who was recognized as the “Visayan Joan of Arc,” the only woman to lead troops in the Visayas during the Philippine Revolution against Spain in 1896.

He also recognized unsung Filipino heroes who, despite not being mentioned in the pages of history, serve a vital role in the country’s independence.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to hold accountable those responsible for anomalies and irregularities in government.

“Kaya’t magtulong-tulong tayo upang labanan ang korapsyon. Labanan ang pang-aabuso sa tungkulin. Labanan ang pagyurak sa ating karapatan. Sapagkat ito lamang ang paraan upang matamasa natin ang mas maunlad, mas makatarungan, at mas matatag na Bagong Pilipinas,” Marcos added.



(So let us work together to fight corruption. To fight abuse of power. To fight the trampling of our rights. Because this is the only way we can achieve a more progressive, more just, and stronger New Philippines.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)