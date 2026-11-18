THE signing of the US-led Pax Silica initiative was not included in the itinerary of US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton confirmed.

“There'll be no signing,” Lipton said.

“No, not on this trip. We are not doing it. We are not covering that on this trip,” Marcos added.

Pax Silica aims to secure global supply chains for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

The proposed Pax Silica Industrial Hub in New Clark City, Tarlac, has drawn opposition from progressive and environmental groups over its potential environmental impact, particularly its water and energy consumption, as well as the possible displacement of communities.

Opposition groups have also raised concerns about what they describe as increased foreign influence over the country's strategic industries.

The initiative was among the issues raised during protest actions held amid the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and ahead of Trump's arrival.

During his State of the Nation Address in July 2026, Marcos expressed support for the project, saying it would position the Philippines as a key player in the global AI industry, generate high-quality jobs and strengthen the economy.

The government sees the initiative as a major opportunity to attract strategic foreign investments and move the Philippines up the global technology value chain. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)