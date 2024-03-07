Marcos views China harassment in WPS with ‘great alarm,’ to protest provocations

“We continue to view with great alarm this continuing dangerous maneuvers and dangerous actions that are being done against our seamen, our Coast Guard. And this time, they damaged cargo ship and caused some injury to some of our seamen and I think that we cannot view this any way but in the most serious way,” Marcos said.

“Once again, we will make our objections known and hope that we can continue to communicate to find the way so that such actions are no longer seen in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Earlier this week, China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers to obstruct a routine Philippine resupply and rotation mission to BRP Sierra Madre deliberately grounded off Ayungin Shoal.

China accused the Philippines of “violating” an agreement during the RORE mission, which the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) vehemently denied, noting that no agreement exists in terms of the country’s sovereignty over the WPS.