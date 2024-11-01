Marcos visits father’s tomb at Libingan ng mga Bayani

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the tomb of his father, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Friday, November 1, 2024, as the country commemorates All Saints’ Day.

Marcos, along with his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, attended a Mass held at the ex-President’s tomb.

In a message to the public, Marcos urged Filipinos to spend time with family and loved ones, visit their departed, offer heartfelt prayers for them, and express deep gratitude for their impact on their lives.

“May this remind us of the values that shall endure through us as a nation: faith, resilience, and hope,” he said.

“Reflecting on our journey in this world, let us strive to live with love and compassion for others, ever seeking the common good, just as the saints and our loved ones did in their time,” he added.

The chief executive said he hopes that in commemorating All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, Filipinos will “rekindle us to be better persons, better Filipinos, and better stewards of our beloved nation.”

“Today, we remember those who paved the way for our present prosperity through their example of faith and love for others,” he said.

“This is the opportune moment to fortify our bond for the betterment of our spiritual life, not only with the divine but also with one another,” he added.

Marcos also urged the public to strive toward “virtues that defined the saints with their extraordinary compassion, kindness, and humility.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)